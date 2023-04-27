HM Payson & Co. Sells 108 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.82.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $137.25 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

