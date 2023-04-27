HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,825 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 0.2 %

Best Buy stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.