Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Issued By Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.53 and a one year high of C$20.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$203.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.20 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.