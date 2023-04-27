Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CZR. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $70.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after buying an additional 224,057 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,578,000 after buying an additional 148,184 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

