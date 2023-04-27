Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.3 %

FNB opened at $11.20 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

