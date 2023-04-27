Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria expects that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

Citigroup Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

NYSE C opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after buying an additional 6,707,169 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.