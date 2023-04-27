THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for THOR Industries in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of THO stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

