Raymond James Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.33.

Shares of EIF opened at C$51.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.67. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$38.23 and a 1-year high of C$55.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$543.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.55 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

