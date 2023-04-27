Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 63,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

