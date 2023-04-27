Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Corteva stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.