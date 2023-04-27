Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,456 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $162.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $178.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

