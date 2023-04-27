Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,675 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

PPG opened at $137.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

