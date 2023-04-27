Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1 %

CAT stock opened at $216.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.