Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $125,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $40.44 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.