Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $182.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.80.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

