iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $128.74 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.00.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

