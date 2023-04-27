Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.