Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.33

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 79684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,954,000 after buying an additional 105,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,455,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,128,000 after buying an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 1,206,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,694,000 after buying an additional 706,545 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

