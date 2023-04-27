German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.00

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 9305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 32.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $47,214.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,745 shares of company stock valued at $58,515 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

Featured Stories

