Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) CFO Acquires $84,945.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 1.7 %

NIC stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

