QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.22

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 2594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

QCRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $658.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.94.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $127,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,760 shares of company stock valued at $79,110. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in QCR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 89.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

