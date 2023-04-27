Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $350.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $299.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

