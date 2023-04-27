Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.88.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.46. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.57.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,792 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

