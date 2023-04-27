Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $232.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $212.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $348.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.70 and a 200-day moving average of $252.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $299.57.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

