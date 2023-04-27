Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

