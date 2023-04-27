Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $340.00 at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSFT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.46. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $299.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

