Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $282.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE V opened at $228.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.37. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 51.36%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

