VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of CFO stock opened at $60.98 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $71.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $734.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Featured Stories
