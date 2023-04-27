VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CFO stock opened at $60.98 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $71.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $734.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 136,603 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,311,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,493,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

