Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $284.00 at Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $228.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 51.36% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

