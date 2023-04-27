Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Oppenheimer

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $275.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $299.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

