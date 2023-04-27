OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens increased their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.15.

OneMain Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 34.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 375.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 258,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 203,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 81.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

