Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 393.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Teradata were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 62,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

