Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,225 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Under Armour by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Under Armour by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Under Armour by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

