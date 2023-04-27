Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 721.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

