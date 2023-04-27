Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $121,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

eBay stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

