Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Shares of CMI opened at $227.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.83. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

