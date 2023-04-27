Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ECL opened at $162.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $178.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

