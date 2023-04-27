Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

