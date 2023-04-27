Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,659 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $14,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:FR opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.