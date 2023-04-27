Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 6,101 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12,202.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.8 %

T stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.