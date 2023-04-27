Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,518 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $14,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 109,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $140.22 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average is $135.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

