Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 285 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $243.19 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.61. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.90.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

