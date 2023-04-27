United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.7 %

URI opened at $375.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.