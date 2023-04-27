Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 66 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Murphy USA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $273.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

