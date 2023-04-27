Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 357,945 shares of company stock worth $53,844,144 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

