Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Agree Realty by 99.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

ADC stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.86. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

