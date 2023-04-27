Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 1,490 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 215.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,652.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,820. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

