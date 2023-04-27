Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.37 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

