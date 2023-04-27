Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

