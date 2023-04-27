Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,100 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $66.47 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 604.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $151.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,363.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,270 shares of company stock valued at $800,096. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CCOI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.